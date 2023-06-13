Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 693,605 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,533,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,605 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Element Solutions worth $82,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 135,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 10.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 8,469 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $152,526.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 621,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 629,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

