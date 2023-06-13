Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 694,398 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,522,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,398 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises 1.9% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $502,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,581,000 after buying an additional 6,097,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,191,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,415 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 667,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

