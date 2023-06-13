Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,069 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $364,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WTW traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.52. 59,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,050. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.81 and its 200-day moving average is $238.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

