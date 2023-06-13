Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 163.0% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance

BVNRY traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. 6,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.