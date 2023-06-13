Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,737,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,237,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 471,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 202,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VSGX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,666 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

