Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Takes $581,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.21. 733,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,578,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

