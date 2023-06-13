Beaconlight Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Beaconlight Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter valued at $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 46,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

In related news, CEO Paul G. Abbott purchased 8,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,918.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,225 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,656.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

GBTG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

