Beaconlight Capital LLC Reduces Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Beaconlight Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,571 shares during the period. EQT makes up about 2.3% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $38.89. 836,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,421. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

