Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,061 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Ovintiv accounts for 1.4% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ovintiv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.05.

Ovintiv stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. 985,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,503. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.84%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

