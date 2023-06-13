Beck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cadre worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadre by 4,106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,543 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cadre by 35.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 311,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadre by 23.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after buying an additional 195,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadre by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 135,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,193,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of Cadre stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,419. The firm has a market cap of $767.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Cadre had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

