Beck Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers comprises approximately 1.2% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 27.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Shares of REG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.70. 153,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

