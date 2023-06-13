Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 646,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,713. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.58. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.13%.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

