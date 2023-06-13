Beck Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $151,999,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

