Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 5,581 shares.The stock last traded at $55.00 and had previously closed at $54.96.
Bel Fuse Trading Up 2.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $715.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95.
Bel Fuse Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.
Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bel Fuse (BELFA)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.