Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 5,581 shares.The stock last traded at $55.00 and had previously closed at $54.96.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $715.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFA. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth $2,733,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

