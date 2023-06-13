Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 168 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $520.42. The company had a trading volume of 342,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,675. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.