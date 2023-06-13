Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,332 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. 18,698,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,488,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

