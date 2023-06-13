Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $159.70. 1,761,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,147,655. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.06. The company has a market cap of $302.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.