Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,488 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.35. 2,551,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,061,769. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

