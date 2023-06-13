Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

