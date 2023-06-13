Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.13. The company had a trading volume of 128,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,567. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

