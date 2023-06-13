Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000. Elevance Health accounts for about 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,078,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.97. 247,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,086. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $438.56 and a one year high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.16.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

