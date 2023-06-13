Bennicas & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $61,290,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 334,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 107,617 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 40,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. 23,459,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,541,094. The company has a market capitalization of $140.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

