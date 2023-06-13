Berkley W R Corp Acquires 158,515 Shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC)

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) by 159.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,515 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.99% of Newcourt Acquisition worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newcourt Acquisition by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Newcourt Acquisition by 38.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,439,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after buying an additional 397,767 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newcourt Acquisition by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. 214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

