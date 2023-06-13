Berkley W R Corp Acquires 250,000 Shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS)

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.81% of Oxus Acquisition worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXUS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxus Acquisition by 518.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 561,845 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Oxus Acquisition by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,327,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 427,678 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oxus Acquisition by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 298,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 234,836 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Oxus Acquisition by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

OXUS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,959. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.