Berkley W R Corp Boosts Holdings in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) by 229.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861,124 shares during the quarter. Pontem accounts for approximately 1.5% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Pontem were worth $27,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Pontem by 160.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 476,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pontem by 68.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 319,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pontem by 30.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pontem by 224.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,993,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pontem by 122.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 205,762 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pontem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNTM remained flat at $10.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 59 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,738. Pontem Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

