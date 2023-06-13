Berkley W R Corp Boosts Stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,826 shares during the quarter. Jaws Mustang Acquisition comprises approximately 1.0% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition were worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $640,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000.

Get Jaws Mustang Acquisition alerts:

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE JWSM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. 1,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,161. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Mustang Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.