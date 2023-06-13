Berkley W R Corp Buys 692,473 Shares of Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) by 348.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,473 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 2.95% of Northern Revival Acquisition worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRAC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Northern Revival Acquisition by 1,445.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 1,426,011 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northern Revival Acquisition by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,389,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after buying an additional 696,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Northern Revival Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,984,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Northern Revival Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,419,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Revival Acquisition by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 322,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Northern Revival Acquisition Stock Performance

Northern Revival Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31. Northern Revival Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

About Northern Revival Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

