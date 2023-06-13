Berkley W R Corp Grows Stock Holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99,312 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $9,421,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 74.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 305,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 130,308 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:VII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. 1,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,614. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $10.69.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Profile

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

