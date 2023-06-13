Berkley W R Corp Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,398 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.49% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,761,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter worth about $8,780,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 763,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 250.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Performance

MBAC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.