Berkley W R Corp Has $3.55 Million Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV alerts:

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DCRD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. 17,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,100. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.