Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 184,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.30% of Landcadia Holdings IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCA. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 52.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 499,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 171,336 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $2,484,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth $2,062,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV stock remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

