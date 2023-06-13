Berkley W R Corp Purchases 182,352 Shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) by 153.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,352 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.78% of DHC Acquisition worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHCA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 1,024.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCA remained flat at $10.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

