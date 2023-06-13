Berkley W R Corp Purchases 74,433 Shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.37% of Gesher I Acquisition worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Gesher I Acquisition by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 989,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition by 9.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 742,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Gesher I Acquisition by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gesher I Acquisition by 1,459.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 358,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gesher I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIAC traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. 388,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,969. Gesher I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

About Gesher I Acquisition

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily focus on cannabis industry. Gesher I Acquisition Corp.

