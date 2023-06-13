Berkshire Hathaway Inc Has $1.07 Billion Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,830 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for approximately 0.4% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned approximately 2.09% of McKesson worth $1,071,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.86. The stock had a trading volume of 138,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,874. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

