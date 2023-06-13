Berkshire Hathaway Inc Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,670,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,117,379 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $290,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. 7,572,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,780,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

