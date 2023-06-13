Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 1,286,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,395,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC lowered their target price on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Bilibili Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

