Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Has $759.54 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 351,617 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 2.1% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owned approximately 1.83% of Ecolab worth $759,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Ecolab by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,393,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ecolab by 596.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Trading Up 1.3 %

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Ecolab stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.27. The stock had a trading volume of 230,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,856. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $181.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.62 and a 200 day moving average of $159.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

