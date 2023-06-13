Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00097820 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00042743 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00024012 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000972 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

