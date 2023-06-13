BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

