BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock traded up 0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is 16.12. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 14.33 and a one year high of 17.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 9,944.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

