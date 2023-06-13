BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 318,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76,942 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

