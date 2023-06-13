BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
