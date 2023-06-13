BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

BTA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 4,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,235. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $12.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 109,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 41.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

