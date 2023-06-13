BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 12,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,464. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

