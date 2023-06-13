BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,223. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter worth $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

