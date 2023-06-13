BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

MYN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,621. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

