Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. 52,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,406. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,069,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 167,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 97,155 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth $943,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

