Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.11. The company had a trading volume of 403,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,741. The stock has a market cap of $243.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

