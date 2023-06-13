Bluefin Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,832 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 0.6% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 935.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.59. 719,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,817,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

