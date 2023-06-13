Bluegrass Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 8.8% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.35. 22,091,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,516,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $374,647.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $374,647.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,064 shares of company stock worth $32,536,865. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

