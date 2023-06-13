B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.31

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 11896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRRY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.50.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

